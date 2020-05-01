Child care details coming soon says minister of early childhood development

Brian Warr, minister of education and early childhood development, said details for the phased reopening of regulated child care and family care homes will be released in the coming days. (Marie-Isabelle Rochon/CBC)

Regulated child care centres and family child care homes can reopen on May 11 under a limited expansion if the province stays the course allowing for it to drop to Level 4 of government's reopening plan.

Guidelines on reduced homeroom and building capacities, and updated screening procedures are in the process of being developed in consultation with public health officials, said Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Brian Warr in a news release Friday evening.

Details will be provided to regulated child care services in the coming days, the release reads.

Warr also announced that compensation grants are extended to May 30 for regulated child care centres and family child care homes.

Child care services are continuing for essential workers under the Essential Worker Child Care Program during the province's phased expansion of services. Each level of reopening has further easing of public health restrictions surrounding child care as the public begins to go back to work.

"We will continue to follow the direction and guidance of our public health officials with the safety and health of children, families and staff as our collective priority," Warr said in the release.

"Expanding availability of regulated child care services with a reduced capacity is a first step in an approach that is focused on care and caution."

