'My concept of the human is the spirit': Chief medical examiner retires after 30 years

Dr. Simon Avis, Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner is retiring from the job, but will stay on in a part-time role and as an adviser. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Dr. Simon Avis, Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner, has spent his career unraveling the mysteries in deaths on behalf of the provincial Department of Justice.

His career wasn't without its speed bumps, including a notable one in 2013 when the brain — a key piece of evidence in a pending court case — of four-month-old Matthew Rich was discarded along with other medical waste, leading to a murder charge against the infant's father being dropped.

The incident spawned a look into exactly how something like that could happen, and the subsequent report in 2017 led to Avis leading the charge against what he called a "completely unsustainable workload," and in turn made room for changes in the office of the chief medical examiner.

"It was a great relief to have it recognized that we were under such pressure. It was terrible that it required such an event to emphasize it, because it was something that I have been saying for a period of time," Avis told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

"Almost vindication, but at a very tragic cost. I had lots of sleepless nights. There were nights where I just wouldn't sleep, sometimes seven in a row, wondering, 'How did this happen? Why did it happen? Could we have prevented it?' It was traumatic for me."

Dr. Nash Denic taking over

Avis has announced that he is retiring, but will remain on board part-time over the next two years. Dr. Nash Denic will be taking over as the chief medical examiner and will be in charge of implementing the changes stemming from the 2017 report.

Avis said the workload is actually increasing, and there are three people sharing the brunt of the load. More changes will follow, allowing the chief medial examiner to concentrate on administration and ensuring all investigations are done in an appropriate manner.

After 30 years the responsibility of the entire province has weighed on Avis, he said. Now, at only one week a month, he can concentrate solely on his own work. With changes coming, Avis said, it's now time for someone new to take on the role. His retirement is to allow for new ideas to take over, he added, and he will remain as a sort of senior advisor.

The gig

The job as the chief medical examiner isn't all autopsies and solving crimes. Avis said the office is simply an independent authority to investigate deaths in the province.

In fact, it's the only independent authority to investigate deaths in the province, he said, and police get involved only if there's a criminal element pertaining to a death.

Autopsies are only one part of a bigger job. Avis said there's looking at the scene, doing interviews, toxicology and other laboratory studies and then putting all the pieces together to arrive at an explanation as to how an individual has died.

Avis, pictured here at Supreme Court in St. John's in November, says the spirit is what differentiates people. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

"Most of the deaths we investigate don't have a criminal element. We can use autopsies as part of our death investigation service, but it's something we do in the context of the entire case," Avis said.

"In a lot of cases, autopsies are done not to find out how the person died, but to confirm how they didn't die."

Dealing with the work

Traumatic events can leave behind long-lasting effects, and for Avis it was his career. Truly believing his job contributes to society, and to individuals, was how he coped with working with trauma for three decades, he said.

The office's investigations allowed him to provide information and answers to families who otherwise would have gone without, he said.

"Regardless of the nature of the job, you realize at the end of the day that you're helping people," he said.

"Quite often we've had people comment later on how thankful they were for our involvement, for our care and explanations. The thing you have to do is appreciate that your job helps."

A simple task

Dealing with death, on the other hand, is a very simple task for the doctor.

"My concept of the human is the spirit. What makes you you, and what makes me me is the spirit," he said.

"At death the spirit goes, that spirit has left, so you're left with the packaging."

