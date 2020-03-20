Country Ribbon, Oceanex say food supply, including chickens, not running low

Country Ribbon, a massive chicken producer in Newfoundland and Labrador, says it shouldn't have any trouble supplying the market.

"At this time, we are seeing orders from most of our customers as sales have been higher than normal," the company said in a media statement.

"We are doing everything possible to meet the increased demand. We do not foresee any reason why we will not be able to supply the market."

Grocery stores across the province have been showing depleted shelves, including in the poultry section, with people posting on local COVID-19 social media groups asking for helping finding stores with chicken.

That message of assurance is also being voiced by the owner of a marine shipping company that delivers vast quantities of food to major retailers in the province.

Meanwhile, the executive chairman of Oceanex, Sid Hynes, said the shipment of goods into the province is running smoothly.

Oceanex delivers roughly 35 per cent of perishable goods to the province, with three vessels arriving in St. John's each week.

Many of the bigger grocery chains use Oceanex, and Hynes said, "I don't see any indication" that the flow of food and other freight is being impacted by the extreme public health measures being adopted to contain COVID-19.

"It's coming pretty straightforward," Hynes told CBC News Friday.

Hynes said the sight of empty shelves in stores like Costco is a reflection of panic buying, and not a sign that the flow of goods is slowing.

But Hynes acknowledged the situation could worsen if the number of COVID-19 cases spike, and it starts impacting ship's crews or members of the trucking community.

That's why Oceanex, he said, is taking extreme precautions to ensure the safety of its workers, such as limiting shore leaves and closely monitoring the interaction of crew members with contractors and other shore-based personnel.

