Check, mate! Weekly chess games creating community connections in Grand Falls-Windsor

The game of chess is bringing people together in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., thanks to a new program from the Association for New Canadians.

Twice a week, the association hosts "Chess and Chat," bringing out young and old for a game or two.

Ghazi Alhasoun and his eight-year-old son, Ouws Alhasoun, are regulars at the sessions.

In fact, it was Ghazi Alhasoun who had the idea for it.

"Over the last three years, I look for people [to play chess]. I liked this game, but unfortunately I didn't find [them].

Emily Barney, one of the regulars at Chess and Chat, says she comes out to meet new people in the community for a friendly game. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

The Alhasoun family, originally from Syria, moved to nearby Bishop's Falls in 2019.

Alhasoun says he's having fun teaching his son how to play. It's more than just a game, he said.

"It can be important for his thinking and his choices. Sometimes you need to decide which one good, which one better, which one best," said Alhasoun.

And he's getting to know more people through the game too.

"I met maybe 20 new persons during this time so it's [an] important thing. It is good for my English as well."

Weekend AM 10:26 Chess and Chat in Grand Falls-Windsor The Association for New Canadians is using the universal language of chess to bring newcomers and longtime central Newfoundland residents together.

Rod Taylor, the association's community connection officer, says the event has expanded from once a week to twice a week in just over a month, and it's bringing out a diverse group in the community.

"It's just fantastic to see this interaction with cultures, between kids and adults, and it's a win-win for us, our clients, and our community," said Taylor.

Eight-year-old Liam Herzick is also a regular of the sessions. He's been playing chess for less than a year — and already knows the thrill of winning against an adult.

"[I feel like] the best player in the world," said Liam.

Liam and his pal Ouws love to share strategies and laughs during their games.

Eight-year-old pals Ouws Alhasoun and Liam Herzirk love sharing chess strategies. Both play each other and love playing against adults. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Chess and Chat is held every Thursday at the Gordon High Lander Tea Room from 4 to 6 p.m. and every Sunday at Third Place Cafe from 10 a.m. to noon.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador