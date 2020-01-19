A century of work: Meet the Eastport WWII vet who's done it all in his 100 years

It's hard to keep up with Chesley Bull.

The Second World War veteran lives by himself in Eastport, N.L., does his own cleaning and cooking, and loves a good game on the VLTs at his local legion, a building he was instrumental in establishing decades ago — just one of his many achievements during a century of life.

Today, Jan. 20, he turns 100.

Good genes, he says.

"My father was 92. And my grandfather was 98. And my brother died [when] he was 99 and three months. And I've outdone the whole works," said Bull.

Bull vividly remembers his time with the Royal Canadian Navy during the Second World War. He was one of 15 men who left from the region to serve overseas. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

Born to George Henry and Suzanna Bull, Chesley Bull says he started working on his father's vessel, the Magic, as a boy.

"I was in Grade 8 then. I went on to Labrador when I was 13 years old. And I spent seven summers out there. And I had a man's pay when I was 15," he said.

"When the war broke I tried to join up in St. John's and I had to come back in my own district to join."

Bull, third from left, stands with fellow members of the navy before departing for training. (submitted)

He signed up for the navy in Glovertown on March 18, 1941, and was called for duty July 1 of that same year.

"We joined the ship and went across the Atlantic. Pretty near 200 ships in the convoy with 46 days going across the Atlantic. Landed in Liverpool. Then we joined the train and went down to the Ganges. We did our training there."

Bull says the memories of his war days are vivid in his mind — like the time he was bitten by a barracuda, or when there was an bomb attack outside his boarding house.

"They dropped a bomb and glass went all over me."

After 5½ years overseas, he returned to Eastport on Christmas Eve 1946. He began working at Terra Nova National Park, then moved on to become postmaster of Eastport, and also served as the first mayor of the town.

Bull has smiled a lot in 100 years, especially when talking about his late wife Viola, to whom he was married to for 67 years. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

After retiring from the post office, he went back to the water at age 60. He bought a boat engine and five gill nets and went fishing for the next seven or eight years, he said.

"Made more money in one day than a month [as postmaster]," said Bull.

Bull was married for 67 years to wife Viola, who died in 2017. The couple had one daughter, Marion.

Bull says he still loves the outdoors, and he hunts and fishes when he gets a chance. He hopes to get a moose licence next season. (submitted)

These days, the centenarian brags about his 20/20 vision and loves to crack off-colour jokes every now and then. He still drives in the daytime, and most recently made the near 300-kilometre trek to St. John's last fall. And he loves to fish and hunt when he can, with hopes to get a moose licence next season.

He makes his own wine, beer, and coffee liqueur, giving more of it away than he consumes. He says he'd rather have his nightly drink of scotch whisky instead.

Besides his good genes, he credits one thing for his lengthy life.

"Work. I never stop."

Bull enjoys a good game of crib too, boasting of earning the coveted 29 score once in his life. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)

