Ches Crosbie locks up leadership, sets sights on general election

The PC Party has given Ches Crosbie its blessing to lead them into the 51st general election in Newfoundland and Labrador — even though no official date has been set for it.

The Official Opposition held its annual general meeting on Friday and Saturday, with party members shooting down a motion to review Crosbie's leadership.

"I take that as a rousing endorsement and I think others do as well," he said.

"It gives me the confidence to go forward and topple the Liberals."

On Friday night, a motion put forward was voted down with PC Party president Eugene Manning saying, "the general consensus was that we don't even need to have a vote."

Bolstered by the confidence and support of the party, Crosbie and his PCs head back to work gearing up for the yet-to-be called general election.

Crosbie himself believes it to be a lot earlier than might be expected.

"Many speculate there could be an election in November, despite the fact that Mr. Furey has promised not to do that," Crosbie said.

"But he's been in politics long enough to know now that promises sometimes don't mean a lot."

Crosbie has met with a variety of possible candidates, but isn't dropping any names just yet, and is encouraged by the calibre and quality of people expressing interest.

Work is already underway to be best prepared when Premier Furey sets a date for the 51st general election — he has just over ten months to call one.

Crosbie said that work includes the preparation of a policy booklet which should be complete within this month.

"To be ready, just in case the new premier decided that he wasn't going to stand by his word that he gave several months ago," he said.

On Thursday, when asked about an election date, Premier Andrew Furey told the St. John's Morning Show, "there is no date that I am leaning toward at this particular second in time."

His office said his focus right now is on the Oct. 6 byelection in Humber-Gros Morne.

The NL Alliance's Graydon Pelley, New Democrat Graham Downey-Sutton and PC Mike Goosney are all trying to prevent the current premier from winning a seat in the house.

"It would probably be unheard of for a new premier running in a seat to get into a House to fail to do so. That would be a major defeat for the Liberals and for Mr. Furey," said Crosbie.

The MHA for Windsor Lake hopes his candidate exceeds expectations and said even a second place finish would be considered a victory for them.

Regardless of the outcome, it's clear Crosbie and his party are gearing up for a general election and hope the momentum that saw them gain seven extra seats in the House back in 2019 will have enough steam to push them further forward.

