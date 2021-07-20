Celebrating Pride Week the N.L. way, with a drag show at Ches's Fish and Chips

Haus of Trout, headed by Nathan Barnes as Roxie Cotton, performed a drag show at Ches's Fish and Chips to highlight Pride Week in St. John's. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Fishnets took on a whole new meaning at Ches's Fish and Chips in St. John's on Tuesday, as the community staple restaurant hosted its first ever drag show to mark the continued celebration of Pride Week in the city.

Booths lining both sides of the dining area of the Freshwater Road restaurant made for a large enough runway for performers to bust a move.

The show featured performances from the drag troupe Haus of Trout, headed by Nathan Barnes under the stage name Roxie Cotton.

Barnes said the idea came from the scent that clings to the air from a Ches's location near his day job.

Six performers took to the dining room at Ches's Fish and Chips Freshwater Road location on Tuesday to perform in front of fans who also enjoyed a meal. (Mike Moore/CBC)

"I was thinking about where to go for Pride gigs, and I came out one day from work and I could smell the fish and chips and thought it would be perfect for the Haus of Trout," Barnes said shortly before show time.

"[There's] nothing more iconic than that, it's homegrown. We are also homegrown in our drag. We try to marry Newfoundland culture with current drag culture."

Barnes said more dine-in drag shows are beginning to crop up around St. John's, and it's a new way for performers to strut their stuff.

Ches's co-owner Vicki Barbour said the partnership was a no-brainer when contacted by Barnes with the idea. Barbour said Ches's has been wanting to host a Pride event for years.

All hands were on deck for the Haus of Trout drag show on Tuesday, as staff of Ches's Fish and Chips showed their support for Pride Week. (Mike Moore/CBC)

"I think when you've been around for 70 years like we have, I think the community starts to view us with our age. So we've been around for 70 years, so therefore we must have older values, which isn't true at all," Barbour said while taking a short break from ushering in customers to find their tables for the late afternoon show.

"We're very inclusive, and we love our community and we love being able to show everybody just how much we love and respect all of our customers regardless of how they live their lives."

Pamela Sheaves took in the 5 p.m. show, calling it a great combination of good food and good entertainment. She said society's mindset has changed over the last decade to become more inclusive.

Pamela Sheaves said the world has become more accepting and inclusive in the last decade. (Mike Moore/CBC)

"I'm in my late 50s, and when we were young and out beating around you had to be very careful," Sheaves said while sitting in a corner booth waiting on an order of cod fish.

"But, the whole world is a lot more accepting these days, and a lot more people are taking part and having fun, whether they are actually a member of the LGBTQ+ community or not."

Sheaves said Pride Week is about being visible and celebrating the fact that the LGBTQ+ community doesn't have to hide anymore.

Booths lined both sides of the dining area, creating a runway for drag performers like Herpaghonna. (Mike Moore/CBC)

"You're not risking your job or your position by coming out, and that's a huge positive," Sheaves said.

"As time goes on, I'm sure that eventually it won't even be a question, you will be who you are. That's the whole goal."

Barbour said she hopes that after Tuesday's show it's something her business can host again in the future, and not only during Pride Week.

"Maybe in the doldrums of winter maybe we need a little of drag to spice up January," she said with a laugh.

Nan Betty performed to the Dolly Parton hit 9 to 5. (Mike Moore/CBC)

