PC Leader Ches Crosbie running in Windsor Lake byelection

It's been just hours since Cathy Bennett announced she would be resigning as the Liberal MHA for Windsor Lake, but the byelection race is already on.

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie has announced he will be running in the district when a byelection is held.

"I can tell you right now that's my plan — to run in Windsor Lake," Crosbie announced Tuesday on CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

Crosbie said he lives just outside the Windsor Lake boundaries, in St. John's East, but the issues in the district are similar to the ones in his neighbourhood.

He'll also be running on a provincial platform, given his role as leader, and will discuss issues that "have to do with our survival as a province," he said.

Namely, Muskrat Falls and the looming hike in power rates expected when the project eventually comes online, as well as maintaining the provinces finances to ensure Newfoundland and Labrador doesn't end up in insolvency.

Cathy Bennet announced on Monday evening that she would be stepping down as MHA for Windsor Lake. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"Those are the two big issues there," Crosbie said.

"That's the question mark over our future and that's why people worry about their kids, whether they have a future here, and why it makes it hard to persuade our young people that they should stay here."

While he's happy to have a district to run in before the next provincial election, Crosbie said it's not surprising that Bennett chose to leave political life.

"I guess in a way it can be seen as inevitable. She gave great service to her district and attempted to stave off financial trouble for the province as best she saw fit," Crosbie said.

"We might not all agree with everything she was trying to do, but she was trying to do something. And she didn't have backup from the premier [and] ended up resigning from her post as finance minister."

Crosbie also pointed to how Bennett spoke out about bullying she said she was experiencing online, as well as inside the House of Assembly and the Liberal caucus.

"I guess, in that light, she had to be asking herself what was the point of continuing."

Sooner rather than later

Crosbie said it's vital for him to have a seat in the legislature leading up the next year's provincial election and he hopes to hear sooner rather than later about a date for the byelection.

"I urge Premier Ball in his role as a responsible premier to set the timing of the byelection so that the leader of the opposition, the leader of the PC party, namely me, Ches Crosbie, can meet him on equal terms," he said.

Premier Dwight Ball will have 60 days to call a date for the byelection in Windsor Lake. (CBC)

Crosbie hopes to have a seat once the Legislature reopens on Nov. 5.

Ball has 60 days to set a date for the byelection.

Crosbie was elected leader of the PCs in April, after beating Tony Wakeham for the helm of the Official Opposition.

The St. John's-based lawyer took over the leadership position from former premier Paul Davis.

His name is familiar to provincial politics: his father, John Crosbie, is a former lieutenant-governor and provincial and federal cabinet minister.

