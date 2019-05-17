Ches Crosbie sets his sights on Dwight Ball, and blasts Judy Foote

PC Leader Ches Crosbie came out swinging in his post-election speech Thursday night, at times extending an olive branch to New Democrats and Independents while vowing to take down Premier Dwight Ball and criticizing the lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"The Ball government won't make it through the next year," said Crosbie.

"There is tremendous dissatisfaction with Ball's leadership within the Liberal Party and outside the Liberal Party. I'm forecasting he will not survive."

When asked if he will force an election within the next year, Crosbie said, "I will do what the popular sentiment, what the popular vote dictates that we should do."

When asked whether Ball would not survive as premier or Liberal leader, he replied, "Both."

Crosbie followed protocol by speaking before Ball, whose party won more seats. But Crosbie, a lawyer who took over the PCs last year, made certain that his was no concession speech.

"The Ball Liberals are on their way out, the tide is receding," he told a cheering room of supporters at a St. John's hotel.

"And I am not conceding victory to the Liberals. They will have to struggle for the next months and years to hang on to power."

The governing Liberals emerged from the election with 20 seats, followed by the PCs at 15. The NDP secured three seats, while Eddie Joyce and Paul Lane each won a seat as Independents.

"I am not conceding victory to the Liberals," Ches Crosbie told his supporters tonight as the election wrapped up.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlvotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlvotes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a><a href="https://t.co/T2iiLEnph8">https://t.co/T2iiLEnph8</a> <a href="https://t.co/nndX47Mdgt">pic.twitter.com/nndX47Mdgt</a> —@CBCNL

The Liberals are currently set to rule with a minority government, which had Crosbie indicating a door was open to another path.

"I call upon the NDP and the Independents to put their trust in a future of jobs and hope, affordability, and honesty," Crosbie said, referencing the PC's election campaign slogan.

Harsh criticism for Judy Foote

In a scrum with reporters after his speech, Crosbie went on the offensive against Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote, who Crosbie said has "put herself in a constitutionally compromised position."

Crosbie did not mince words when it came to Foote's actions on two separate issues.

"There is a legitimate concern of apprehension of bias on the part of Judy Foote," Crosbie told reporters.

"She has not managed to divide her role as a non-partisan representative of the Queen from her recency as a political member of the Liberal Party."

Foote's office issued a lengthy statement on Wednesday — just one day before the election — defending a visit to the Grand Bank area, where she read to a group of school children.

The statement said Foote had already gone to the area a few days prior, to visit her aunt for Mother's Day and to repair her Grand Bank home, in addition to the event with kids at Lakeside Academy.

Dwight Ball takes the podium for a victory speech on Thursday night in Corner Brook. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

PC candidate Bill Matthews criticized Foote — who was a decades-long Liberal politician before being appointed lieutenant-governor by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — for holding the event in her old political stomping grounds during a political campaign, though no Liberal candidates were present.

The lieutenant-governor is expected to remain impartial and avoid political involvement.

Foote's event in Grand Bank was in the district she represented in the House of Assembly, as well as in her former federal riding. Matthews said the visit was a move to help the campaign of her former longtime special assistant Carol Anne Haley, as well as another former Foote staffer, Mark Browne. Haley kept her seat, while Browne lost.

Meanwhile, CBC News reported on since-deleted photos that appeared on Twitter that showed Foote posing with Liberal MP Judy Sgro at a Liberal fundraiser in Toronto.

Because she’s “non-partisan” Lieutenant-Governor <a href="https://twitter.com/judy_foote?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@judy_foote</a> can’t answer if it’s acceptable for her to attend $1,250.00 per table events for sitting Liberal MP <a href="https://twitter.com/JudySgroMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JudySgroMP</a> The soirée was advertised on Liberal Party website, and MP promotes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2019elxn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2019elxn</a> with Foote in photo.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/iuwEZWr1Dj">pic.twitter.com/iuwEZWr1Dj</a> —@AnthonyGermain

The event was branded "A celebration of 30 years in public service" and was posted to Sgro's Twitter account, and branded with the hashtag #elxn2019. The tweet was deleted after CBC News reported on it.

What does Crosbie plan to do about his concerns that Foote has not been impartial?

"Well, we're going to have to see," Crosbie replied.

Meanwhile, Crosbie offered little insight Thursday night on his next steps for forming a government.

"I'm going to have to keep my thinking cap on and stay sober-minded and talk to some people," he said.

Crosbie's team said late Thursday night that he will speak to reporters sometime Friday.