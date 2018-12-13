PCs want Steve Crocker investigated over 'misleading' comments in legislature

Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie is calling for the premier to investigate one of his ministers, over comments Steve Crocker made in the legislature related to the potential sale of Crown land to a numbered company.

"If I were premier, I would have great concern about a minister being in my cabinet who is either misleading the House or utterly incompetent," Crosbie said in a news release.

During question period last month, the Opposition Tories asked Crocker about his department's dealings with a numbered company that was interested in buying Crown land near the Team Gushue Highway a year ago.

Crocker told the legislature on Nov. 14 "there was no direction to sell this land."

But the Tories released emails obtained through access to information that they say contradict those comments.

A Transportation and Works official wrote in an internal November 2017 email that "I have been ordered to have it sold to 80521 N.L. Ltd. by Wednesday."

The email does not identify the person who gave any order.

The sale of Crown land didn't happen.

That same numbered company ended up buying land in the White Hills area of St. John's, where Canopy Growth is building a government-supported cannabis production facility.

That transaction has sparked controversy in the House of Assembly.

"No one seeing these documents should have any doubt about the need to call in the auditor general to investigate the Ball government's dealings with Canopy Growth and the numbered company," Crosbie said in the release.

"Everything about this stinks."

Crosbie and Crocker will both speak with reporters Thursday afternoon.

