How a tax refund cheque got stuck in a Subway sign in Mount Pearl
James Murphy says it felt like a Mr. Bean skit when his tax refund cheque blew away in the wind
Picture this: you're walking into the bank with your income tax refund cheque, when a guest of wind blows the cheque out of your hands.
OK, no big deal — you'd just chase after the cheque and get it back, no problem. But what if the wind blew the cheque high into the air, until it got stuck in the sign of a Subway restaurant?
At this point you may be thinking, is this a real story or a Mr. Bean skit? But James Murphy of Bay Roberts swears that it's all true, and really happened to him one recent, windy day in Mount Pearl.
Murphy told the tale on CBC's St. John's Morning Show, but sadly there were no cameras around to capture the side-splitting saga. So producers Katie Rowe and Zach Goudie recreated the story with cardboard, tape, and a little fishing line. Check out the video above for the best laugh you'll have this week.
If you enjoy this clip, you can see more of Katie and Zach's animated output here and here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?