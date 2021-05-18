How a tax refund cheque got stuck in a Subway sign in Mount Pearl

Picture this: you're walking into the bank with your income tax refund cheque, when a guest of wind blows the cheque out of your hands.

OK, no big deal — you'd just chase after the cheque and get it back, no problem. But what if the wind blew the cheque high into the air, until it got stuck in the sign of a Subway restaurant?

At this point you may be thinking, is this a real story or a Mr. Bean skit? But James Murphy of Bay Roberts swears that it's all true, and really happened to him one recent, windy day in Mount Pearl.

Murphy told the tale on CBC's St. John's Morning Show, but sadly there were no cameras around to capture the side-splitting saga. So producers Katie Rowe and Zach Goudie recreated the story with cardboard, tape, and a little fishing line. Check out the video above for the best laugh you'll have this week.

If you enjoy this clip, you can see more of Katie and Zach's animated output here and here.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador