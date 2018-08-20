St. John's woman to change plea in fraud case

A husband and wife at the centre of a fraud case involving allegations that date back 15 years both saw a development in a St. John's courtroom Monday.

Lawyer John Noonan let Judge Colin Flynn know that his client, Leah Chaulk, will be changing her plea after coming to a resolution with the Crown.

Crown attorney Alison Doyle told the court she would accept guilty pleas from Leah Chaulk for two charges of theft over $5,000 and one for uttering forged documents.

In exchange for the change of plea, the Crown won't be proceeding with a charge for theft over $5,000 against Leah's husband, Doug.

The alleged offences date back to 2003, when court documents state Leah Chaulk defrauded a company called Backyard Contractors for money or goods exceeding $5,000.

The forged documents charge goes back to 2005 when it's alleged Leah Chaulk tried to pass off a forged credit card application.

On Monday morning, provincial court room No. 1 at Atlantic Place was full of supporters of the company where the alleged fraud took place. The case has been moving its way through the court system for more than two years.

Leah and Doug Chaulk are well known for their support and fundraising efforts for the Newfoundland and Labrador Heart and Stroke Foundation in the past. None of the charges are related to those activities.

Neither Chaulk appeared in court on Monday.

The agreed-upon facts of the case will be read in court on Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

