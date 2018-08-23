St. John's woman pleads guilty after defrauding employer $70K

Leah Chaulk entered guilty pleas to two fraud over $5,000 charges on Thursday morning in provincial court in St. John's.

The Crown then withdrew a similar charge against her husband and a forgery charge against Chaulk.

Crime is like a credit card, enjoy now and pay later. - Michael Whalen

Chaulk and her husband Douglas were high-profile fundraisers for the Newfoundland and Labrador Heart and Stroke Foundation. These charges have nothing to do with that work or that organization.

From 2003 until her bosses caught on in 2016, Chaulk admitted to taking more than $70,000 from Backyard Contractors in Mount Pearl.

Backyard Contractors owner Michael Whalen, third from the left, first went to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in August of 2016. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

It was standing room only in court room number one at Atlantic Place on Thursday when the agreed statement of facts was read in court.

Crown attorney Alison Doyle told the court that a portion of the fraud came from a company credit card.

The list of personal purchases included a snow blower, an iPhone, a generator, hotel stays, booze, items from multiple big box stores, among other items.

Chaulk's lawyer John Noonan speaks with Crown attorney Alison Doyle. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

From 2001 until 2016 Chaulk kept the books for Backyard Contractors, being responsible for accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll and banking among other duties.

Chaulk also got herself a company gas card which she and her husband, Douglas, used to fill up their personal vehicles from 2005 until 2016.

In August of 2016 one of the owners of Backyard Contractors, Michael Whalen, went to police after he suspected Chaulk of "misappropriating funds" from his company.

This Mount Pearl business is where Leah Chaulk worked from 2001 until 2016. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A new employee came on board to go over the financial records of Backyard Contractors and discovered that from 2003 to 2016 Chaulk had received more money than she was entitled to in vacation pay by failing to deduct vacation pay to account for taking days off.

Whalen confronted her in October of 2016 and the couple paid back $12,000 in cash.

Whalen didn't want to speak to the media, but he did offer up a statement to CBC News, saying "crime is like a credit card, enjoy now and pay later."

Chaulk's lawyer, John Noonan, requested a little more time to get documentation to back up his sentencing recommendation, but did tell the court that his client "really wants this over with."

Chaulk's next court appearance is scheduled for October.