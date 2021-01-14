Chief electoral officer defends unprecedented extension to election

Newfoundland and Labrador's chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk has taken the unprecedented step of cancelling in-person voting in the province's election. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The man responsible for unprecedented changes to Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial election is defending his plan to move strictly to mail-in voting as the best way to get voting finished.

Chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk cancelled in-person voting across the province late Friday night, less than 11 hours before residents were set to head to the polls.

The move away from in-person voting a first in Canadian history. Voting will now take place entirely by mail, and application for ballots must be submitted by Monday evening at 8 p.m. NT.

"There's only so long we can let this process go on, and it made sense at this point," Chaulk said.

His announcement came on the heels of the discovery in St. John's Friday evening of what is known as the B117 variant of the coronavirus.

"You don't know how long this is actually going to be actually in the community … it's easier to try to transition people off to the mail-in process and get it finished."

The mail-in process is tried and true. - Bruce Chaulk

The province's growing outbreak had already thrown the election into disarray.

In-person voting had previously been delayed for 18 districts on the Avalon Peninsula, and several mayors across rural Newfoundland and Labrador were stepping in to shut down town halls and community facilities that were going to be used as polling stations.

As well, numerous election staff were quitting over fears of COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Chaulk said that as of Friday night, about 65,000 people had already voted in either advance polls or through mail-in ballots.

Chaulk said that Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald's orders for a strict lockdown made him pull the plug on in-person voting altogether — and he says he is allowed to do it.

"The mail-in process is tried and true," he said. "If you think of it, everybody could have voted by special ballot, and and nobody would be left to vote at the polls. It's just one of the different methods of allowing a person to vote."

But the logistical challenges of getting kits to voters will be formidable, and voters will not be sent kits automatically. Instead, they must go online to ask for them.

Earlier Friday, Chaulk told CBC News that his office does not have enough time to work with voters other ways. "There is just not enough time," he said.

And if a voter does not have a computer or internet access, he said, "I would suggest getting a friend to give you a hand on that."

Election campaign take a sharp turn

Chaulk's changes have effectively extended the election campaign: voters now have an additional 16 days to complete and return their ballots.

Elections NL has said that campaigning will be allowed to continue during the de-facto extension, though candidates won't be allowed to spend any more money.

NDP Leader Alison Coffin said Friday night that she's left with many questions about what exactly it means in practice.

"We're looking for a little bit more guidance on that, I mean, remember this is changing rather rapidly," she said. "So what we heard earlier today, it feels like three days ago now."

Coffin said she agreed with the decision to kill in-person voting, although added she believes the events of the past week are likely going to lead to legal challenges.

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey called the provincial election in January, but an extension now means it won't be finished for another two weeks. He's faced increased criticism over his timing as the province's COVID-19 outbreak grows. (Paul Daly)

PC Leader Ches Crosbie said in a statement that the province should "hold our political leaders accountable."

"Our province deserves a thoughtful conversation about why it took so long for us to reach the right decision in postponing this election," he said. "That discussion must wait for another day."

Friday night, Liberal Leader Andrew Furey said he has been focusing not on the campaign but on his responsibilities as premier and ensuring that people in the province are safe.

What's also unclear is when exactly voters will know who will form the next government.

"It depends how many additional people or additional resources I'll be able to use to count them, and how many resources I'll need to get the ballots out in the mail," he said.