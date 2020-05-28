Join us on Instagram on Friday morning for a chat with author Susie Taylor

Susie Taylor's debut novel, even weirder than before, was the choice of the St. John's Morning Show book club. (Submitted by Susie Taylor)

Friday morning will be a great time to curl up with a good book … discussion.

Did you read along with the St. John's Morning Show book club this month ? Now is your chance to connect with the author, Susie Taylor!

On May 29 at 11 a.m. NT, Susie will join Ramraajh Sharvendiran live on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Instagram account for a new episode of Chats from the Couch. Ramraajh will chat with Susie about her debut novel even weirder than before.

Tune in from your couch and share your thoughts and questions.

Haven't read the book yet? The NLPL's eLibrary is offering unlimited digital copies until the end of May .

About Chats from the Couch

(CBC)

Chats from the Couch is our Instagram live series where we invite people in the community to join us from their couch — whether they're sharing a skill, singing a tune or just having a gab, it's a great way for us to stay connected while physically distancing.

We'll update this page with the couches we're visiting but be sure to follow us on Instagram here so you don't miss an episode.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador