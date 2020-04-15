Let's bake! Join us on Instagram Thursday morning for a bread-making lesson

Kenny Clarke is a bread enthusiast, baker and self-proclaimed foodie. (Submitted by Kenny Clarke)

Ready to rise to the challenge of baking bread?

On Thursday, at 11 a.m. NT, Kenny Clarke will join us live with a bread-making demonstration,

Kenny is a bread enthusiast, baker and self-proclaimed foodie. He began making bread years ago and has spent thousands of hours improving his craft.

Kenny will demonstrate how to make a traditional, European-style tin loaf of white bread while sharing tips on how to improve the flavour and texture of your baking.

Here's what you'll need, and knead

Interested in following along with Kenny live?

Here's what you will need, or — pardon the pun — knead: Bread flour or all purpose flour, water, salt, instant dry yeast, a mixing bowl, some counter space, a kitchen scale and a couple of bread tins.

Join us and learn how to make the perfect loaf of bread!

About Chats from the Couch

(CBC)

Whether you're self-isolating, quarantining, working remotely or simply practising physical distancing … it's a lonely time for a lot of people. But just because we can't be together during the COVID-19 crisis doesn't mean we can't come together! ⁣

Chats from the Couch is our new Instagram live series, where we invite people in the community to join us from their couch — whether they're sharing a skill, singing a tune or just having a gab, it's a great way for us to stay connected while physically distancing.

We're all in this together.

We'll update this page with the couches we're visiting but be sure to follow us on Instagram here so you don't miss it.

So far, we've talked with actor Mark O'Brien, Geraldine and Phil from The Once, chef Orathai Chongmee, folk singer Matthew Byrne, psychologist Janine Hubbard, foodie David Gosine and singer Paige Penney.

Would you like us to visit your couch? Email katie.rowe@cbc.ca with your pitch!

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador