Come to our Instagram Tuesday for great chat and tunes with Paige Penney

You know what will go nicely with your Tuesday evening?

Some music.

Join us on our Instagram feed Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. NT as Paige Penney joins us for our latest episode of Chats from the Couch.

We'll have a chat, hear a few songs and have a warm, virtual get-together.

Just 15, Paige has already caused a big stir in the Newfoundland and Labrador music scene, with collaborations with Alan Doyle and The Once. She has two MusicNL nominations under her belt, and recorded her debut EP, Watch Out for Your Step, in Nashville.

Paige is set to open for Jimmy Rankin and Johnny Reid this September at Iceberg Alley in St. John's.

While you wait, learn more about Paige in this interview with Heather Barrett for CBC Radio's Weekend AM:

About Chats from the Couch

(CBC)

Whether you're self-isolating, quarantining, working remotely or simply practising physical distancing … it's a lonely time for a lot of people. But just because we can't be together during the COVID-19 crisis doesn't mean we can't come together! ⁣

Chats from the Couch is our new Instagram live series where we invite people in the community to join us from their couch — whether they're sharing a skill, singing a tune or just having a gab, it's a great way for us to stay connected while physically distancing.

We're all in this together.

We'll update this page with the couches we're visiting but be sure to follow us on Instagram here so you don't miss it.

So far, we've talked with actor Mark O'Brien, Geraldine and Phil from The Once, chef Orathai Chongmee, folksinger Matthew Byrne, psychologist Janine Hubbard and foodie David Gosine.

Would you like us to visit your couch? Email katie.rowe@cbc.ca with your pitch!

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador