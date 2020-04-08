Come to our Instagram Thursday and relax with a lesson on fresh pasta

In the mood for some comfort food?

On Thursday April 9, at 7:30 p.m. NT, David Gosine will join us live on our Instagram feed and demonstrate how to make your own fresh pasta … that's right, from scratch!

David will be joining us for our latest episode of Chats from the Couch. You may remember David from our web and TV segment Wine with Gosine.

He's no stranger to good food, either. Although he is safe at home now, David otherwise resides in northern Italy in the town of Treviso and runs a food and wine travel tour company.

We need something happy in our lives.

What's better than comfort food? Look up @cbcnl on Instagram, and join the fun on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. NT.

About Chats from the Couch

(CBC)

Whether you're self-isolating, quarantining, working remotely or simply practising physical distancing … it's a lonely time for a lot of people. But just because we can't be together during the COVID-19 crisis doesn't mean we can't come together! ⁣

Chats from the Couch is our new Instagram live series where we invite people in the community to join us from their couch — whether they're sharing a skill, singing a tune or just having a gab, it's a great way for us to stay connected while physically distancing.

We're all in this together.

We'll update this page with the couches we're visiting but be sure to follow us on Instagram here so you don't miss it.

So far, we've talked with actor Mark O'Brien, Geraldine and Phil from The Once, chef Orathai Chongmee, folksinger Matthew Byrne and psychologist Janine Hubbard.

Would you like us to visit your couch? Email katie.rowe@cbc.ca with your pitch!

