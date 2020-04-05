Come to our Instagram Monday for a chat about looking after yourself in the pandemic

Janine Hubbard will join us Monday for an Instagram live on self-care. (Submitted by Janine Hubbard)

This pandemic is stressful. So let's talk it out.

On Monday, April 6, at 11 a.m. NT, psychologist Dr. Janine Hubbard will join Adam Walsh of The St. John's Morning Show to talk about self-care and mental health during the pandemic.

In the latest episode in our Chats from the Couch series, we're streaming the conversation on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's Instagram feed.

Be sure to tune in and ask questions or share your own experiences in the comments.

About Chats from the Couch

(CBC)

Whether you're self-isolating, quarantining, working remotely or simply practising physical distancing … it's a lonely time for a lot of people. But just because we can't be together during the COVID-19 crisis doesn't mean we can't come together! ⁣

Chats from the Couch is our new Instagram live series where we invite people in the community to join us from their couch — whether they're sharing a skill, singing a tune or just having a gab, it's a great way for us to stay connected while physically distancing.

We're all in this together.

We'll update this page with the couches we're visiting but be sure to follow us on Instagram here so you don't miss it.

So far, we've talked with actor Mark O'Brien, Geraldine and Phil from The Once, chef Orathai Chongmee and folksinger Matthew Byrne.

Would you like us to visit your couch? Email katie.rowe@cbc.ca with your pitch!

