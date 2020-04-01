Come to our Instagram Thursday for tunes and conversation with Matthew Byrne

Matthew Byrne has become a mainstay on Newfoundland and Labrador's folk scene. (Submitted by Matthew Byrne)

Fancy a folk tune on Thursday night?

On April 2 at 7:30 p.m. NT. Matthew Byrne , traditional singer, storyteller and guitarist will join us live for a chat and a few songs, as part of our Chats from the Couch series on our Instagram channel.

We can also tell you about our next episode, too.

On Monday, April 6 at 11 a.m., Janine Hubbard will be online to talk about self-care during the pandemic. Adam Walsh of the St. John's Morning Show is going to chat with her about that.

About Chats from the Couch

Whether you're self-isolating, quarantining, working remotely or simply practising social distancing … it's a lonely time for a lot of people. But just because we can't be together during the COVID-19 crisis doesn't mean we can't come together! ⁣

Chats from the Couch is our new Instagram live series where we invite people in the community to join us from their couch — whether they're sharing a skill, singing a tune or just having a gab, it's a great way for us to stay connected while social distancing.

So far, we've talked with actor Mark O'Brien; Geraldine and Phil from The Once; and Orathai Chongmee, who showed us how to cook a delicious Thai dish.

