Join us Tuesday for a Thai cooking lesson in our latest Chat from the Couch

Orathai Chongmee operates Yes, Thai! Kitchen. (Submitted by Orathai's Kitchen)

How does some tasty Thai food sound?

For our latest entry in our Chats from the Couch series on our Instragram page, Orathai Chongmee, owner and operator of Yes, Thai! Kitchen, will show us how to prepare neua nam tok (spicy grilled beef salad).

Join us on Instagram on Tuesday, March 31 at 11 a.m. NT, 10:30 a.m. in most of Labrador.

It'll be fun — and delicious.

Coming up: Matthew Byrne

Matthew Byrne has become a mainstay on Newfoundland and Labrador's folk scene. (Submitted by Matthew Byrne)

On Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. NT. Matthew Byrne , traditional singer, storyteller and guitarist will join us live for a chat and a few songs.

Don't miss it!

About Chats from the Couch

Whether you're self-isolating, quarantining, working remotely or simply practising social distancing … it's a lonely time for a lot of people. But just because we can't be together during the COVID-19 crisis doesn't mean we can't come together! ⁣

Chats from the Couch is our new Instagram live series where we invite people in the community to join us from their couch — whether they're sharing a skill, singing a tune or just having a gab, it's a great way for us to stay connected while social distancing.

We're all in this together.

We'll update this page with the couches we're visiting but be sure to follow us on Instagram here so you don't miss it.

So far, we've talked with actor Mark O'Brien and Geraldine and Phil from The Once.

Would you like us to visit your couch? Email katie.rowe@cbc.ca with your pitch!

