It's back! Chase the Ace jackpot rising in Mount Pearl

Chase the Ace fever is once again spreading in Newfoundland and Labrador, this time in the province's second largest city — Mount Pearl.

The Mount Pearl Sports Alliance started its own fundraiser 40 weeks ago, and now with only 12 cards left in the deck, the jackpot stands at over $120,000.

While it's not as big as last summer's draw that caused a frenzy in Goulds, on Friday afternoon, over 100 people lined up to purchase their tickets ahead of the evening draw.

Gerald Butt says he only buys one ticket each week because one is all it takes to win. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Gerald Butt has been lining up for the past 37 weeks, and he feels pretty lucky.

"We enjoys it, if we don't win it's a good donation for the children too," said Butt.

Meanwhile, Dennis Lindahl is leaving the ticket buying to his wife, the one with the magic touch in his family.

"She always wins on tickets and bingo, everything she tries, she wins something on and I don't have any luck at all," he said. "I hope I win tonight."

Growing every week

Meghan Rubia, the events coordinator for Chase the Ace, said over $220,000 has been raised so far for the Sports Alliance.

"It will be split 12 ways," said Rubia, saying that 11 youth sports organizations in town have come on board.

"It will go toward athletic award programs, sports hall of fame, volunteer development. The sports will use it for infrastructure, travel, uniforms, anything that they'll need within the club."

Meghan Rubia says the Chase the Ace draw has grown every week. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

She said what started as a small event is now taking up much of her week, but they'll keep going until the elusive ace is drawn.

"It's pretty stressful, but it's exciting. I'm feeling pretty good," she said.