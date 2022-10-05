The Charmer of Charlottetown: A folk healer and the power of belief

Once upon a time, in the small Newfoundland community of Charlottetown, there was a man who helped people feel better.

His name was Wes Abbott — known to just about everyone as "Uncle Wes."

"Generally when you mention Uncle Wes's name, everybody will say, 'Oh yeah, Uncle Wes, b'y — he healed my grandfather. He saved so and so's life,'" said Wayne Chaulk, who has called the tiny community on Bonavista Bay home for most of his life.

Uncle Wes, who died in 2001 at the age of 95, was what's known in Newfoundland and Labrador as a "charmer."

"The words he used is, 'I'm going to charm you.' Charm was the word, right?" said Chaulk.

"So in my research on this, 'charm' is both a verb and a noun. So you could be charmed, he could charm you, but on the other hand, he could give you a physical charm."

Uncle Wes was said to charm away nosebleeds and warts along with soothing eczema or toothaches.

As a teenager growing up in Charlottetown, Wayne Chaulk spent time with Wes Abbott. Chaulk says many people in town had stories and accounts of seeking out cures from him. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

Chaulk — who is well known for his musical career with Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers — first encountered Uncle Wes as a teenager, when his mom urged him to get a wart on his finger looked at. Chaulk went, and a few days later, his wart fell off, he said.

"I said, 'This is too quick, you know. Is this a coincidence?' And so on and so forth. And of course then, I talked to people and there were so many experiences that were so similar," Chaulk said.

A history of folk healing

Uncle Wes was far from the only person in the province who was said to have these healing talents. According to one folklore expert, charmers were common in the days of isolated outports with little access to mainstream medicine.

"In most of Newfoundland and Labrador's history, there weren't a lot of doctors and there certainly weren't a lot of doctors in in rural communities," said Terra Barrett, an intangible cultural heritage researcher with Heritage N.L.

"So having somebody in your community who was able to help people who were in pain, you know, whether that's something physical like a toothache or something on your hand like a wart, terms would have been sought out to be able to help those people."

Folk healers and folk cures have existed across the globe, Barrett said, and while some traditional cures have scientific elements — sometimes cloves were given for toothaches, for example, thanks to its properties as mild anesthetic — their work didn't have much medical backing.

"As to the science behind charmers, I mean for me personally, I would think that was more of somebody believing that this would work and then that belief kind of helping, in a way kind of being a placebo effect of helping, because the person themselves believed it," said Barrett.

The power of belief

For some people in Charlottetown, the belief in Uncle Wes has lasted well into the modern medical era.

"I just think he helped people, I really do," said Wendy Chaulk, who took her son to see Uncle Wes when he was recovering from cancer treatment. Uncle Wes put her hands on her son, and told the family he would live to be an old man, she said.

"He might have helped Andrew. I really don't know the answer to that. But it would be nice to think he did," she said. (Her son also received conventional treatments in his recovery.)

Sam Chaulk, left, is writing a play that incorporates oral histories around Uncle Wes, while her mother, Wendy Chaulk, once took her son to see the charmer. (Submitted by Sam Chaulk)

Wendy Chaulk's belief is echoed by others in Charlottetown, with everyone seeming to have a story. Wendy's daughter Sam Chaulk is collecting those oral histories and incorporating them into a fictionalized play about Uncle Wes, titled Dear Uncle Wish, a version of which was staged at the Toronto Fringe Festival in 2017.

"There were lots of people named Aloysius in Newfoundland, and 'Wish' felt like a very appropriate kind of name for a healer and magical person," Sam Chaulk said.

In Sam Chaulk's collecting of first-person accounts of Uncle Wes a common thread appeared: people were skeptical of him, but when they went to him and saw results, they believed.

According to Memorial University folklore professor Mariya Lesiv, this is how many people develop supernatural beliefs. They have a supernatural experience that prompts the belief, as opposed to a belief that's passed down through culture, generation to generation.

Of course, in such modern times, cures without scientific proof can be dangerous, she said.

"We are living through the pandemic and, you know, sometimes folk knowledge, quote unquote, can be detrimental and problematic," she said.

Wendy Chaulk agreed. "With COVID, you know, there's a lot of misinformation. There's a lot of alternate treatments that they, you know, like are, you know, are absolutely dangerous to you," she said.

But she still doesn't discount the charmer of Charlottetown.

"The whole feel I get about Uncle Wes is, you know, that everybody in the community knew that this man could do some wonderful things. Now, you know, is it supported by science? I don't think so. But you know, is it possible he has a gift? Possible."

