Diesel plant fire knocks out power to Charlottetown, Pinsent's Arm

A fire at the Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro diesel plant in Charlottetown has knocked out power to the southern Labrador community Monday morning.

Customers in neighbouring Pinsent's Arm are also without power.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, according to town manager Stewart Macnab.

NL Hydro said the fire was extinguished by around 9 a.m. NT.

Macnab said he found out about the fire around 5 a.m., but isn't certain what time the fire started.

Too soon to tell when power will be restored. Mobile gen sets were saved thankfully, which will get power restored much quicker. Tks to this l’il generator I’m able to have wifi. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/charlottetown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#charlottetown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Labrador?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Labrador</a> <a href="https://t.co/kIhTi6OpEt">pic.twitter.com/kIhTi6OpEt</a> —@LisaVDempster

"The entire community is now powerless, leaving 285 residents without power," Macnab said.

A spokesperson for NL Hydro said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Once crews are able to safely assess the site, said the spokesperson, the priority will be restoring power to customers in the area.

However, there are no estimated restoration times yet.

The town does not have a backup generator, so there is no source of power, Macnab said. The local health clinic does have its own generator and is therefore able to remain open.

'Not a good situation'

Town officials will be getting in touch with NL Hydro as soon as possible to figure out solutions.

"We're gonna be without services for a while," Macnab said, adding that phone lines should be working fine.

Local fisherman Edward Turnbull said he was woken up by a knock on his door at 6:30 a.m. by a neighbour telling him about the fire.

All 285 residents of Charlottetown are without power due to the fire, says town manager Stewart Macnab. (Google Maps)

"I talked to people earlier this morning and went around town before daylight there, and the blaze was coming out the top of the plant then," he said, recounting the scene in his hometown.

"It's not a good situation."

Turnbull said he's heard nothing about restoration, but doesn't expect it to be quick; Hydro, he said, will have a tough job getting generators in over the road, if brought in as temporary power supplies.

"I hope it don't take too long because everybody's got freezers and stuff in their houses, and also the stores here got freezers full of stuff," Turnbull said.

"And the plant down there with a lot of shrimp in cold storage, too, so hopefully it won't take too, too long to get things back up and running, but it's not good. And it's gonna take a while for sure."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador