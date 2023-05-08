N.L. celebrates coronation of King Charles III with Government House event

Lt.-Gove. Judy Foote leads the way to the Queen's Canopy on Government House grounds, where she planted a tree in honour of King Charles's coronation and his environmental commitments. (William Ping/CBC)

St. John's rang in the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday morning with a lively 21-gun salute among other festivities at Government House.

Hosted by Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote, the King's representative in Newfoundland and Labrador, the event began with a Guard of Honour parade featuring representatives of multiple groups including the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Legion and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The parade was followed by a flag-raising and a tree planting. Inuk Elder Emma Reelis blessed the event, and there was a performance by St. John's Inuit drum-dancing group Kilautiup Songuninga, also known as the Strength of the Drum.

"It was important to have Indigenous representation on this occasion, because not only is it important to do so, but as well because of His Majesty's relationship with, and respect for, Indigenous peoples," Foote said during her remarks.

St. John’s Inuit drum-dancing group Kilautiup Songuninga, or the Strength of the Drum, perform outside the front door of Government House. (William Ping/CBC)

Around 100 people attended the event, with some wearing their royal best despite the misty, cold weather in St. John's.

"Picked an awful cold day for it," said Terry Dawe, a spectator at the outdoor event. "I'm dressed for it today, I've got my long underwear on."

Dawe and his wife, Mary, braved the cold out of a deep respect for the monarchy.

"A very solemn occasion for us," Dawe said. "Queen Elizabeth, his mom is gone."

Mounted Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers mark the beginning of the Guard of Honour parade. (William Ping/CBC)

Cassandra Ryan, another fan of the Royal family at the event, echoed that sentiment.

"I think today is a happy day and a sad day because we all loved our Queen," she said.

Ryan fondly recalled having met the Queen on two occasions during the province's Cabot 500 celebrations in 1997.

"I left and went out to Bonavista and got in all the crowds and we met her," she said. "And then when I was coming home, here she was at the Purity factory, right on my own back doorstep."

Ryan also met Charles during his visit to the province last year.

"He's waited a long time for this," Ryan said, of the nearly 74 years Charles waited to become king. "Whatever he personally does, that's different. But for him to be king, I think it's only right."

The 21-gun salute, pictured here just as one round had been fired off, could be heard throughout downtown St. John's (William Ping/CBC)

James Laurie, another bystander in the crowd also remembered an encounter with Queen Elizabeth II.

"In 1959, we stood guard on Parliament Hill," said Laurie, who was serving in the army at the time. "She came over to open the Toronto Seaway."

In advance of the Queen's visit, Laurie and the other guards trained for months, even though they only had to guard Elizabeth for a couple of hours.

"She used to speak to every 10th person," Laurie said. "She'd ask a question and you answered very briefly."

Cassandra Ryan, left, waves the British flag while waiting for the festivities at Government House to begin. James Laurie, right, proudly displays his Canadian army service record, which included a photo of him in the Foot Guard outfit during his time protecting the Queen. (William Ping/CBC)

Laurie, who is turning 85 in July, also recalled being part of the festivities in St. John's for the Queen's coronation in 1953.

"When I was 15 years old, we were out for the Queen," he said. "They gave us all a box of candy. We always went to see the royalty."

Saturday's event also featured a prayer from Reverend Ian Wishart, the provincial command padre for the Royal Canadian Legion, and a speech from Deputy Premier Siobhan Coady.

Foote raised the coronation flag. Two Royal Canadian Legion veterans, David Broom and Ian Wheeler, assisted Foote in the flag-raising. (William Ping/CBC)

The event concluded with attendees being given a commemorative pin and a white pine seedling, provided by the provincial government, in recognition of Charles and Camilla's commitment to protecting the environment.

"Our government shares Their Majesties' vision of a clean, green, sustainable future," said Coady. More than 1,000 seedlings will be distributed across the province in the coming weeks, she said.

