Prince Charles, Camilla to kick off Canadian tour in St. John's today

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne, will begin a three-day Canadian tour alongside the Duchess of Cornwall in St. John's Tuesday.

Unlike their last visit to Newfoundland and Labrador 13 years ago, Charles and Camilla will not be attending any large indoor events. Instead, their itinerary is based around three components, and all public events will be outdoors.

This tour marks the 19th time that Charles has visited Canada.

After arriving early Tuesday afternoon, the royal couple will head first to Confederation Building.

Indigenous reconciliation, which is expected to be a focus of the tour, will be a theme during the day.

The couple will hear a prayer in Inuktitut, Innu drumming, and Mi'kmaw music at Confederation Building before Prince Charles speaks.

The royals then move to Government House for a moment of reflection at the Heart Garden, planted in memory of the victims of residential schools and their families.

The pair will spend time at a ceremony chaired by leaders from Newfoundland and Labrador's Indigenous communities. Innu, Nunatsiavut, Qalipu, NunatuKavut and Mi'kmaq representatives have been invited — although Johannes Lampe, Nunatsiavut's president, told CBC News he'll be busy with a swearing-in ceremony and can't attend.

They end their brief visit in Quidi Vidi Village, where Charles — a staunch supporter of the wool industry — will meet with crafts producers at the Artisan Studios before walking around the harbour and ending their tour at Quidi Vidi Brewery.

The city is closing Cadet Road, Barrows Road, Maple View Place and Stone's Road in advance of the royals' arrival. Parking will be available on Cuckold's Cove Road and parking lots surrounding Quidi Vidi Lake.

Charles and Camilla will tour Ottawa on Wednesday and Yellowknife and Dettah, N.W.T., on Thursday.

