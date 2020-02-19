Arrest made after stabbing at home in Dover

Police have charged a 48-year-old man after a stabbing at a home in Dover, in eastern Newfoundland, on Monday.

Glovertown RCMP say the man forced his way into the house, got into a fight with another man inside the home and stabbed him before fleeing.

The 48-year-old was located and arrested later that night and charged with breaking and entering with intent, aggravated assault, and breach of an undertaking.

Police say he remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Gander on Wednesday.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital in Gander, where he was kept overnight. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador