2 people charged under animal cruelty laws following death of cat

Police say they've laid charges in connection with the reportedly violent death of a cat on Newfoundland's west coast last month.

The cat, known as Mittens, was allegedly killed with a weapon Sept. 10, according to police.

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP said Tuesday that criminal charges related to animal cruelty have been laid against Peter Rossiter, 51, of O'Regan's and Jody Anderson, 38, of Cape Ray.

Anderson has been charged with one count of injuring or endangering an animal and two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Rossiter has been charged with one count of injuring or endangering an animal and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Neither Anderson or Rossiter were the owners of the cat, police said.

The two were released from custody and are set to appear in court in December.

Police opened the investigation after receiving a complaint Sept. 14.

