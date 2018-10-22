2 women to appear in court after allegedly pocketing funds raised for child with cerebral palsy

Ayla Tipple and her daughter Sarah use primarily non-verbal communication. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

After months of hoping and waiting, Ayla Tipple of Bay Roberts is elated to see charges pursued against two women she says kept over $6,000 raised to help pay for her daughter's medical equipment.

Stephanie Linthorne of Georgetown, 29, and Rebecca Poole, 31, of Marysvale are both facing charges in connection with the misappropriation of funds raised for Tipple's daughter, Sarah, who has cerebral palsy.

The RCMP in Bay Roberts have confirmed that the charges resulted from Tipple's complaint.

I was so happy. Happy and proud we didn't give up. - Ayla Tipple

"I was so happy. Happy and proud that we didn't give up," Tipple said

"We knew something really bad had been done to us and to Sarah and we fought for her."

Linthorne was in charge of a 50/50 draw and a cookie dough sale, but Tipple said none of the money raised ever made it to her. Tipple hopes to learn more about Poole's role as the matter unfolds in court.

Long and trying

It's been a long and trying journey for Tipple and her family.

After an appointment with a specialist in April it was discovered that Sarah had outgrown her costly specialized equipment and it would need to be replaced.

Linthorne, who had known Tipple since grade school, offered to take over several fundraising efforts as a way to take the pressure off of Tipple, who along with Sarah, also had an infant at home.

When Tipple still hadn't received any of the approximately $6,000 she said Sarah was owed by August, 5, she went to the RCMP in Bay Roberts.

Tipple said she was told the matter might be considered a civil dispute and her accusation would be difficult to prove in criminal court.

Ayla Tipple says she accepted help with fundraising because Sarah and her infant sister, Brooklyn, required her constant attention. (submitted by Ayla Tipple)

Tipple had just about given up hope when the phone rang on Oct. 10. The officer in charge of the case informed her that Linthorne had been arrested.

Five days later the officer called again, this time to inform Tipple that another female, Poole, had also been charged in connection with the case.

Accused to appear in court in December

Linthorne is charged with two counts of false pretence, and Poole with one count of fraud under $5,000.

Neither woman is in custody and both are scheduled to make their first appearance in provincial court in Harbour Grace on Dec. 12.

Ayla Tipple first spoke to the CBC in August, hoping her story might serve as a cautionary tale. (CBC)

Although the accusations have been yet to be tested in a court of law, Tipple is "very, very confident" the charges will result in a conviction.

Thanks to an outpouring of support and generosity from the community and across Canada, she said the missing funds have more than been replaced and Sarah has received the equipment she needed.

Despite the happy ending, the ordeal took a toll on the family and Tipple plans to attend every court date until the matter is resolved.

"We're going to go out and make sure that Sarah's supporters are there always to make sure that we remind people of why we're there for and what was done to her," Tipple said.

