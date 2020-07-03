Skip to Main Content
Port au Port quarry company charged after employee's death
Atlantic Minerals faces 10 charges of violating the province's Occupational Health and Safety Act over a worker's death in July 2018.

The accident happened at the Atlantic Minerals quarry in Lower Cove in July 2018. (Courtesy Atlantic Minerals Limited)

The company that operates a limestone quarry on the Port au Port Peninsula has been charged with numerous violations of the province's Occupational Health and Safety Act, nearly two years after a worker there was fatally injured on the job.

Atlantic Minerals, headquartered in Corner Brook, faces 10 charges in the death of a man on July 31, 2018. The 55-year-old worker was fatally injured in an incident during conveyor maintenance at the quarry in Lower Cove.

The 10 charges include failing to ensure the conveyor had an emergency stopping system, as well as failing to ensure the energy source for machinery that could cause injury was controlled and isolated.

Service NL, the provincial department that oversees OHS, also alleges the company failed to provide the required training and supervision for workers, to ensure safe work procedures were followed, and to implement its OHS program at the site.

A company supervisor also faces two charges, for failing to ensure the health and safety of his workers, and failing to provide instructions about precautions to them.

None of the charges has been proven in court. The company's first court date is July 20 in Stephenville.

