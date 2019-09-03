Charges laid after armed robbery at Grand Falls-Windsor convenience store

A Grand Falls-Windsor man is in custody after an armed robbery at a convenience store in the town over the weekend.

Police say a masked man armed with a knife entered the Needs Convenience on Lincoln Road at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and demanded cash from the employee.

A spokesperson with the RCMP said there was a "minor physical assault" on the employee. The man then ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 20-year-old man was arrested later that night following a police investigation.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP said he is charged with robbery, assault, assault with a weapon, and disguise with intent. He is due to appear in court Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

