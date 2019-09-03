Charges laid after armed robbery at Grand Falls-Windsor convenience store
A 20-year-old from Grand Falls-Windsor is set to appear in court Tuesday after an armed robbery at a convenience store in the town over the weekend.
20-year-old man also charged with assault, assault with a weapon
Police say a masked man armed with a knife entered the Needs Convenience on Lincoln Road at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and demanded cash from the employee.
A spokesperson with the RCMP said there was a "minor physical assault" on the employee. The man then ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A 20-year-old man was arrested later that night following a police investigation.
Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP said he is charged with robbery, assault, assault with a weapon, and disguise with intent. He is due to appear in court Tuesday.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.