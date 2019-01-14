Chantel John's life to be honoured with vigil in Conne River

Chantel John was 28 years old when she was killed in Conne River on Wednesday. (Submitted)

The family of Chantel John, a 28-year-old woman who was killed last week in Conne River, is holding a vigil in her honour Monday night.

They're hoping to not only honour her and her life, but to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, as well as intimate-partner violence, said Melissa Organ, a friend of the John family who is helping organize the event.

"The community is like a big family, so it hit everybody literally in their home," she told The St. John's Morning Show. "I think everyone is having a really difficult time."

A vigil for John is planned for Monday at 6 p.m. in Conne River at the John family garden. (Facebook)

They're also hoping the event will begin the healing process for John's family and for the community of Conne River, she said.

John was killed on Wednesday night and police are still investigating.

Kirk Keeping, 35, of St. Jacques-Coombs Cove, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her death.

Organ said members of the community are trying to support one another as best as they can and that the local family centre has provided counselling and a place of respite for the community.

"This is not something our community have ever experienced, thank God. It's new to us. It's been horrific," she said.

"We've all seen it on TV, but it's never come close to home. So it's real, it can and it did happen, and we're hoping to do our part to raise awareness in this community," Organ said.

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. in the John family garden, she said. Everyone is welcome.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador