Family of Chantel John fears drawn-out court process for her accused killer

Chantel John's relatives piled into their cars early on Wednesday and made the two-hour drive from Conne River to Grand Falls-Windsor — to sit through a two-minute court hearing for the man accused of John's murder.

The case of Kirk Keeping, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantel John, was called in provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor on Wednesday morning. Lawyers agreed to set over the case two weeks while they wait for more information from the RCMP.

Ten members of John's family — several wearing pins with red dresses or red ribbons — sat in the courtroom while Keeping appeared by video link from Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's.

"It was just a short thing that went on in court, but it's going to be prolonged for quite a while," said Veronica McDonald, John's aunt.

Kirk Keeping, 35, is being held at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Keeping has yet to enter a plea, and no trial date has been set.

McDonald said the family was up at 5 a.m. to make the trip, and several others would have come if they were able.

She said it's been impossible to steal their attention away from John's death.

'Constantly on your mind'

"You go to bed and you're thinking about it. You wake up in the night and you're thinking about it," she said. "It's a constant, constantly on your mind."

John was killed while staying in a family home in the Miawpukek First Nation on Jan. 2. Leaders of the First Nation called it a "horrible act of violence" in a statement.

"He had no right to be there, in the home, or in our community at that time," said McDonald. "It's a constant reminder when you drive past the place. And think about he came into our community, and did this to one of our people."

Keeping has a minor criminal record in Newfoundland and Labrador. He was convicted of a breach of court order in July, for violating a judge's ruling that he must live in Alberta.

Family and friends of John wait in a courtroom in Grand Falls-Windsor on Wednesday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

According to court documents, he was on probation at the time of the alleged murder.

Keeping is being represented in court by Jason Edwards, a director with the province's Legal Aid commission.

McDonald said she's wary of a long, drawn-out court process.

"I don't like the idea of 'it's going to take a long time', because the time that he's serving in jail now is going to be part of what he's going to be sentenced to do," she said. "I hope the courts are not lenient on this guy."

