'She deserved a long and happy life': Chantel John's family speaks out

Chantel John is being remembered as a woman full of kindness, generosity and life — "a beautiful person, a loving person," said her friend and cousin Natalie Mackey.

"She deserved a long and happy life," she said.

The 28-year-old woman was killed in Conne River on Wednesday evening, in what the Miawpukek First Nation called "a horrible act of violence."

So far, police have only said her death is suspicious and is under investigation.

Mackey said she first knew something was wrong when Mackey's parents phoned her house. She said her fiance answered, and it was clear something wasn't right.

"I think my whole body started to tremble and I couldn't believe what I was hearing," she said. "All I could do was get dressed and get in my car. I phoned my parents and asked them if it was real and they said they were still waiting for confirmation."

Mackey had to pass by the crime scene on her way to wait for the news with her parents.

When the confirmation came, Mackey said she went immediately to John's parents — her aunt and uncle — "just to be with them."

"Everybody was just stood there waiting. Horrified. And just waiting, you know? In disbelief," she told the St. John's Morning Show in a slow, halting voice.

Holding it together

John's family is "holding it together as best they can," she said.

"Her parents, they're so hurt, but I don't think it's sunken in yet that this tragic horrific act has happened."

Like many in the community, Mackey has since hung a red dress outside her house in honour of her cousin, and in honour of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

"The hanging of the dress is meant to symbolize these women so nobody forgets that they're gone," she said. "It's become a way to educate people about the violence that is happening every day for many Indigenous women."

Many in Conne River hung red dresses outside their homes, a powerful symbol for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

It also helps to show families affected by this violence they have the support of their community, she said, "letting them know that they're not alone."

"When you walk through Conne today, you realize that the most horrific crimes can even happen right next door to you, to the person closest to your heart, and it spreads right through the community, the hurt, the pain, the loss. And the show of support is unimaginable."

