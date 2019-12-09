Learn how to change a tire with the b'ys from The Outhouse
Have you changed your tires yet?
Geez, I needs to put me snow tires on
Have you changed your tires yet?
Are you stunned when comes to cars?
Well, the b'ys from The Outhouse are here to help — but you'll need a special equipment to get the job done.
Watch The Outhouse's detailed, step-by-step guide to changing a tire below.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.