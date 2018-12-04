Workers to qualify for coverage for PTSD diagnosis due to work-related trauma

Employees diagnosed with PTSD after suffering a traumatic event at work will qualify for coverage if changes to existing legislation are approved in the House of Assembly.

The proposed amendments to the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act were announced at a news conference on Tuesday.

Specifically, the act would be changed to include presumptive coverage, which means "that a worker who experiences a traumatic event or multiple events at work will be presumed to have developed their diagnosed PTSD as a result of their work," according to government.

"Presumptive coverage is a progressive response to today's workplaces," said Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh in a statement.

"With this change, we are helping workers access wage loss and health care benefits when they develop PTSD, following workplace trauma."

The new rules would allow the workers' compensation system to help injured employees get the help they need earlier, said government.

The PTSD diagnosis must be made by a psychiatrist or registered psychologist.

The proposed changes will be introduced Tuesday for the second reading in the House of Assembly.

If approved, the changes would take effect July 1, 2019.

'Workplace injury'

On hand for Tuesday's announcement was Maureen Brennan, a former intensive-care unit nurse.

Last month, Brennan shared her story about encountering situations that "the mind is not meant to deal with and to process, and that's on a daily basis."

Brennan, who has been diagnosed with PTSD, said it is a workplace injury.

Maureen Brennan started a support group for front-line workers after she developed PTSD while working as a nurse. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

She started a support group for nurses and other health-care workers to help them with difficult or traumatic workplace encounters.

Brennan spoke of the positive steps Eastern Health has taken she has reached out to the health authority's CEO.