Fewer hours, fewer tows proposed for downtown St. John's winter parking ban

The City of St. John's is planning to reduce the number of hours, as well as the amount of towing during the 2019 downtown winter parking ban in the city.

If approved, the ban would last from 4 to 6 a.m., instead of last year's 3:30 to 6:30 a.m. span, and vehicles would be ticketed, rather than towed, if left on the street when snow clearing is not required.

The 2019 start and end dates, of Jan. 2 and March 31 respectively, would coincide with the ban imposed outside of the downtown area. Additionally, the city is pledging to ramp up marketing and advertising before the ban goes into effect.

City council will make a decision about the changes to the ban, which affects sections of Water and Duckworth streets, at its Nov. 5 meeting.

2018 was the first year for a downtown parking ban, and the city pledged in the spring to revisit the pilot project.

In a press release Thursday, Coun. Debbie Hanlon noted the 2019 suggested changes came after speaking to local residents as well as downtown businesses and organizations, along with internet-based campaigns.

