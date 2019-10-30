Bye bye, french fries! Ciao, chicken nuggets! New school food rules being tested in pilot project

Students across Newfoundland and Labrador's school system could see very different food offerings in their cafeterias, canteens and vending machines next year.

The provincial government is trying out a pilot project that cuts the number of unhealthy foods available, and hopes to introduce the new guidelines in schools provincewide by next September.

Children, Seniors and Social Development Minister Lisa Dempster says the goal is to move away from processed foods.

"[We're] saying 'see ya later' to the chicken nuggets and fries and working more with fruits and vegetables in the diet in the schools," she said.

Canada's new food guide, which emphasizes fruits and vegetables and encourages more whole-grain foods and plant-based proteins, is directing the new school food rules in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Health Canada )

The 11 pilot schools have said goodbye to more than just nuggets and fries. Pepperoni pizza is out. So is juice, white flour and artificial cheese. Cookies and other sugary desserts, chips and bars are off the table too. Instead of being an option alongside healthier foods, as they had been, they're gone altogether.

"If you have the french fries there, chances are people are going to eat the french fries. But if they're not there, [students are] going to make the healthier choice and at the end of the day, we're going to have a healthier population," Dempster told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

The minister said children who bring food from home that doesn't meet school guidelines will be allowed to eat it, as long as it complies with allergy restrictions.

And she says there's money available for schools to buy small appliances like smoothie makers and sandwich presses to make the in-school options more desirable.

Minister Lisa Dempster is promoting healthier food in school cafeterias, canteens and vending machines. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The new rules are inspired by a new Canada's Food Guide, as well as a heavily critical review, by Auditor General Julia Mullaley, of foods served in schools.

Mullaley's report said schools and the district itself often failed to ensure guidelines introduced in 2009, which were in place until this year, were being met

"There was often no evidence that schools had menus, and changes to menus, reviewed and approved by a regional nutritionist as required by policy," noted Mullaley's report.

"Further, schools were not always conducting a periodic physical check of the canteen, cafeteria and vending machines as required by policy to ensure foods and beverages served met the guidelines."

No more sweet deserts at schools participating in the healthy food guideline pilot project. (Submitted by Devon Strang)

Bumps in the road

The pilot project is having a few problems in some schools.

In Gander, St. Paul's Intermediate has had no cafeteria service since school opened in September, despite significant upgrades to the space and equipment over the summer, because the company contracted to provide the service claimed it couldn't find any employees to work there.

The school asked parents to apply for the jobs, but there were no takers, so the contract has gone out to tender again.

Students at Amos Comenius Memorial School in Hopedale grow their own crops, but other traditional foods like fried bread aren't included in the new guidelines. (Submitted)

Dean Coombs, principal of Amos Comenius Memorial School in Hopedale, Labrador, says he had to order this year's school food back in June, before the pilot started, to ensure it arrived by boat in time for the start of the year. Now he's got a lot of white-flour crackers, processed cheese and juice on hand — none of which is permitted under the guidelines.

He says he can't get foods that are allowed without spending a lot of money the school doesn't have, so he intends to keep going as usual for this year.

There are also cultural issues with the new guidelines.

"In our life skills program, the kids do quite a lot of cooking, baking, preparing traditional foods. And under the guidelines, theoretically, I cannot do it the way we're doing it here now," Coombs said.

There was a time in the Indigenous community, he said, when a person who had white flour would be considered rich.

"So we would do up fried bread, fried dough, because there was nothing else to get," he said.

"Traditionally, culturally, we're still doing it. Elders appreciate it, the community appreciates it. But now I'm getting a set of guidelines coming from afar saying I'm not allowed to do it."

Cost a factor

The cost of providing fresh, healthy food is also usually more than bulk processed choices.

Dempster says there are ways around that, including using frozen or canned fruits and vegetables instead of fresh.

"Where I grew up in coastal Labrador, (there were) large, large families," she said. She said it's "pretty inexpensive" to make a pot of soup, but it was something that would go a long way at a table.

"Casseroles and things like that was significantly cheaper than eating out or buying your deep fried chicken or things like that, which is actually the more unhealthy choice," she said.

Lisa Dempster says soup can be part of a healthy lunch that's still inexpensive. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

The government and its partners, which include the Kids Eat Smart Foundation, regional health authorities and Food First NL, among others, will review the pilot project in January.

