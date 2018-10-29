St. John's man celebrates 85th birthday — on skates

Ernie Chancey celebrated his 85th birthday Monday by doing something he often does: lacing up his skates and hitting the rink, just as he does every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

But Monday's skate at the Jack Byrne Arena in Torbay was a little different. Chancey's daughters surprised him with a birthday party after he got off the ice.

And it's fitting that he would celebrate his birthday at the rink, as he's spent more than six decades skating on ice all around the St. John's area.

"I've been skating since 1952, just general skating, you know, to music, since 1952," he said.

"I started at the old curling rink behind the Newfoundland Hotel."

Since then, Chancey said he skated at Memorial Stadium when it opened, then Prince of Wales Arena and then the Feildian Gardens, just to name a few.

Third time's the charm

On Monday, he skated with Sherri Janes. The pair met on the ice and have been skating together for about 5 years.

"He came and asked me to skate, and I said 'no Ern, I can't skate with you, I'll trip you up,'" said Janes.

"And then he came back the second time and he said 'can I ask you to skate again?' I said 'I'm going to trip you up, I'm not a good skater.'

But Chancey said she is a good skater. And he wasn't easily deterred.

"I went back the third time and she skated with me. Worst thing that ever happened to me," he laughed.

'I really love it'

It's good fun that keeps him healthy, Chancey figures.

"I really love it and it's good exercise and it keeps me in shape and everything."

But his skating years haven't been without a few bumps in the road — or on the ice.

I'll keep it up as long as I can, as long as I can go. - Ernie Chancey

Chancey said he fell while skating at Mile One last January and broke his arm, but after that break over the spring and summer, he's good as new.

"That's all in the past now, it's all better and no problems."

And Chancey's going to keep on skating.

"I'll keep up as long as I can, as long as I can go. I don't know how long I got, but I'll keep it up anyway," he said with a chuckle.

