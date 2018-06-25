Impaired driver ends up in ditch after fleeing crash on New World Island

When the RCMP went searching for a suspected impaired driver on Saturday night near Moreton's Harbour, they didn't have to look far.

Police were called to the community of Chanceport after a crash between two vehicles, which injured an 18-year-old woman.

The driver had fled the scene, police said, but was found with his car in a ditch about a kilometre away.

Police then arrested the 20-year-old man from nearby Carter's Cove, charging him with impaired driving causing bodily harm, fleeing the scene of a collision and operating a vehicle without insurance or proper registration.

The man was released from custody on Sunday, but the RCMP said as its investigation continues more charges are being considered.