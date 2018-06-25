Skip to Main Content
Impaired driver ends up in ditch after fleeing crash on New World Island
Police say a 20-year-old impaired driver was found a kilometre away with his vehicle in a ditch.

20-year-old man charged with number of offences

A 21-year-old man faces several charges after the crash, and police say more charges are possible. (CBC)

When the RCMP went searching for a suspected impaired driver on Saturday night near Moreton's Harbour, they didn't have to look far.

Police were called to the community of Chanceport after a crash between two vehicles, which injured an 18-year-old woman.

The driver had fled the scene, police said, but was found with his car in a ditch about a kilometre away.

Police then arrested the 20-year-old man from nearby Carter's Cove, charging him with impaired driving causing bodily harm, fleeing the scene of a collision and operating a vehicle without insurance or proper registration.

The man was released from custody on Sunday, but the RCMP said as its investigation continues more charges are being considered.

Police say the crash happened in Chanceport and the driver was from nearby Carter's Cove. Both small towns are on New World Island. (Google Maps)

