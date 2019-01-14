Chainsaw used in attempted Gander break-in, police say

The RCMP say a man has been charged after a chainsaw was used in an attempted break-in at a Gander apartment building.

Officers were called to Quimby Apartments around 8 p.m. Sunday, and found marks on a wooden door consistent with the tip of a chainsaw.

Police believe the attempted break-in was not random.

A 41-year-old man from Little Harbour was arrested and charged with mischief and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and will appear in Gander provincial court in May.

