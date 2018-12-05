Metal saw used to break open ATM in Southlands gas station

Police are searching for suspects who broke into a Southlands gas station and used power tools to try and open a banking machine.

On Nov. 3, around 3:20 a.m., two men forced their way into the Orange Store on Great Southern Drive in the St. John's neighbourhood, police said.

They used a bunch of tools, including a powered metal saw, in an attempt to get into the automated teller machine in the store.

In security video, one of the suspect can be seen smashing the ATM with what looks like a sledgehammer.

The RNC is looking to identify the suspects in this commercial break and entry. 1:43

The second suspect then hands him a metal saw, and sparks are seen flying as he tries to open up the ATM.

The two men were unsuccessful and fled the area in a vehicle shortly after, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a release Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

