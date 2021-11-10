Gone but not forgotten: Memory of Labrador veteran killed in Afghanistan lives on

Friends and family remember Chad O'Quinn of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L., as being larger than life, someone who enjoyed living on the edge and gave his all to everything he did.

Now the family hopes to remind people of their son and the others who died in service.

The corporal was serving in Afghanistan when he was killed by a roadside bomb on March 3, 2009. Twelve years later, his parents say his memory still lives on.

"He was all up for excitement. He was all up for helping," said Ken O'Quinn, Chad's father.

Chad's team would collect improvised explosive devices — or IEDs — and put them into a hole in the middle of the desert to detonate them, Ken said.

"I think he knew that they were there to find those bombs, get rid of them, save his fellow soldiers from harm plus to the people of Afghanistan as well," Ken said. "I think that was a big, big thing for him, to get over there and do what he could do."

Ken said they would be worried when there was news of soldiers' deaths, but their son didn't seem to be concerned.

Watch: Chad O'Quinn videotaped one IED cluster's detonation. Caution: Strong language used in video.

"I used to get calls from Chad in the middle of the day. He's on his way down the riverbed somewhere looking for insurgents or something and he'd phone me," Ken said. "He said, 'I just wanted to talk' and he didn't sound concerned."

On March 3, 2009. Chad's unit was called out to defuse an IED. On their way back to camp along the same route, the vehicle hit another IED.

The family was in Centreville-Wareham-Trinity on Bonavista Bay that day burying Chad's grandfather. Ken, Chad's mother Rhonda and their younger son Adam were at his burial. Rhonda said she put a picture of Chad in uniform in her father's jacket pocket — not knowing at the time they were already together.

From left: Al Decker, Chad O'Quinn, Adam O'Quinn and Jean Decker. Chad O'Quinn and his brother smile with their grandparents. Al Decker's funeral had just finished when the family was told of Chad O'Quinn's death. (Submitted by Rhonda O'Quinn)

"I was down to my grandparents with my sisters and my family. I remember getting a call and they said, 'You have to go up to the house right away,'" Rhonda said. "I stepped out of the car and I could hear Adam screeching and I knew then, I knew what had happened.

"And it was the worst awful feeling anyone can ever go through to lose a child."

Ken said he and his wife still work and go out with friends, but the fact that their son isn't coming back is still, 11 years later, constantly on their minds.

"That's the most difficult part, that you can't look him in the eyes. You can't tell him how much you love him," Ken said.

Family remembering Chad as a helper

This Remembrance Day, Rhonda and Ken say they will be reflecting on their son and how much he helped. They say they remember him every day but hope others take the day as an opportunity to remember the 158 Canadians who died in service in Afghanistan, as well as those who came back but were never the same.

"We remember every day," Ken said. "Remembrance Day gives other people who haven't went through it or other people who don't think about it every day, gives them that one time in the year to reflect on that."

"Last thing that you want is no one is going to remember the sacrifices that Chad and other 157 people went through," Ken said.

Rhonda and Ken O'Quinn hope people remember their son and the other 157 people who died while in service in Afghanistan this Remembrance Day. (Submitted by Rhonda O'Quinn)

