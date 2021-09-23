Here are the 12 most recent possible COVID-19 exposure sites in N.L.
Case count update coming Friday, says Health Department
Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have listed possible COVID-19 exposures across four communities in the Central Health and Western Health regions, with the majority located in Corner Brook.
The list of a dozen sites was issued via news release shortly before 2 p.m NT Thursday. In a statement to CBC News, officials with the Department of Health said the province will not release an advisory highlighting new cases on Thursday.
The next update on confirmed cases will come on Friday, a spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, anyone who has visited the following locations at the dates and times listed should arrange for a COVID-19 test.
- Crown and Moose Restaurant in the Greenwood Inn, 48 West Street, Corner Brook on Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Canadian Tire, 4 Murphy's Square, Corner Brook on Sept. 14 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Carter's Oshkosh, Corner Brook Plaza, 44 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook on Sept. 15 from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
- The Source, Corner Brook Plaza, 54 Maple Valley Road, Corner Brook on Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Kent, 37 Confederation Drive, Corner Brook on Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Walmart, 16 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Sept. 15 from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Pizza Delight, 24 Murphy Square, Corner Brook on Sept. 15 from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- Cineplex Cinemas, Millbrook Mall, 2 Main St, Corner Brook on Sept. 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- KFC, 19 Cromer Avenue, Grand Falls-Windsor on Sept. 16 from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
- Mary Brown's, 94 Highway 410, Baie Verte on Sept. 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2 Herald Avenue, Corner Brook on Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Mary Brown's, 194 Main Street, Springdale on Sept. 20 from 12:30 to 1:10 p.m.
Tests can be arranged by online or by calling 811.
Newfoundland and Labrador reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
