Keep up with the results of the 2021 municipal elections in central Newfoundland

After the provincial election last winter and the federal election last week, communities across Newfoundland and Labrador are holding municipal elections on Tuesday. (Josee Basque/Radio-Canada)

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are heading to the polls for the third time in 10 months on Tuesday, as communities across the province hold municipal elections.

The last municipal election in Newfoundland and Labrador was in 2017. The decisions voters make in this election will shape the province's municipalities for the next four years.

Keep up to date with municipal election results in Central Newfoundland using the list of municipalities and candidates below.

The list of municipalities will be updated as more results come in throughout Tuesday evening.

Baie Verte

Mayor

Shawn Russell (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor

Brandon Philpott (acclaimed)

Council

Rex Bowers (acclaimed)

Fern Downey (acclaimed)

Kim Hewlett (acclaimed)

Christa Payne (acclaimed)

Jennifer Wimbleton (acclaimed)

Clarenville

Gander

Mayor

Percy Falwell (acclaimed)

Grand Falls-Windsor

Marystown

Twillingate

There was no mayoral candidate, so council will choose a mayor from among themselves on Oct. 12 or decide to have a byelection.

Councillor

Janice Barnes (acclaimed)

Justin Blackler (acclaimed)

Lloyd Blake (acclaimed)

Wayne Greenham (acclaimed)

Andrew Rowsell (acclaimed)

Mitchell Watkins (acclaimed)

