Keep up with the results of the 2021 municipal elections in central Newfoundland
Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are heading to the polls — again. This story will be updated as results come in throughout Tuesday evening.
Election results updated here throughout Tuesday evening as results roll in
Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are heading to the polls for the third time in 10 months on Tuesday, as communities across the province hold municipal elections.
The last municipal election in Newfoundland and Labrador was in 2017. The decisions voters make in this election will shape the province's municipalities for the next four years.
Keep up to date with municipal election results in Central Newfoundland using the list of municipalities and candidates below.
The list of municipalities will be updated as more results come in throughout Tuesday evening.
Baie Verte
Mayor
- Shawn Russell (acclaimed)
Deputy Mayor
- Brandon Philpott (acclaimed)
Council
- Rex Bowers (acclaimed)
- Fern Downey (acclaimed)
- Kim Hewlett (acclaimed)
- Christa Payne (acclaimed)
- Jennifer Wimbleton (acclaimed)
Clarenville
Gander
Mayor
- Percy Falwell (acclaimed)
Grand Falls-Windsor
Marystown
Twillingate
There was no mayoral candidate, so council will choose a mayor from among themselves on Oct. 12 or decide to have a byelection.
Councillor
- Janice Barnes (acclaimed)
- Justin Blackler (acclaimed)
- Lloyd Blake (acclaimed)
- Wayne Greenham (acclaimed)
- Andrew Rowsell (acclaimed)
- Mitchell Watkins (acclaimed)
