Not much flame — but plenty of smoke — left in central Newfoundland forest fires

Following days of wet and rainy weather, three forest fires in central Newfoundland continue to smoulder but have very little visible flame, says the provincial Forestry Department.

Forest fire duty officer Wes Morgan says recent damp weather has helped keep the fires from growing.

"We've made a lot of headway over the last while and conditions is not what it was a week ago," he told CBC News Monday. "So what we're seeing for the most part is low-lying smouldering fires."

Crews are still fighting three fires, said Morgan:

The largest, near Paradise Lake, is 17,233 hectares and 30 per cent contained.

A fire burning along the Bay d'Espoir Highway is 5,614 hectares and 70 per cent contained.

The last fire, by Southern Lake, is 283 hectares and 80 per cent contained.

Morgan explained that crews estimate containment as a percentage of how much of the fire's perimeter they're confident won't advance any farther.

"Where these fires are so large, there's a bunch of, like, hot spots throughout the fire, and smouldering fires, so they've got potential, possibly, to get, you know larger," he said. "But for the most part, that's not what we're seeing. We're seeing very small fires."

The fires haven't grown in several days, said Morgan, with very little visible flame.

"What you will see is little small smokes of ground fire," he said.

Precipitation over the last few days has helped firefighting efforts, he said, but the underlying ground was still dry, allowing the hot spots to continue smouldering. Those hot spots are the main targets of fire crews now, he said.

Water bombers that were provided by Quebec have now returned to that province, he said, but there are still 20 firefighters from Nova Scotia helping N.L. personnel on the ground.

