Plane crashes near Happy Valley-Goose Bay airport

A plane has crashed near the 5 Wing Goose Bay airport in central Labrador, CBC News has confirmed.

The crash happened late Wednesday morning.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland says officers are on the scene, in the woods about five kilometres from the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

An aerial map of Labrador. (Google Maps)

Garland said they don't believe the plane was a commercial airline flight.

In an email, 5 Wing public affairs officer Capt. Nicole Morrison said 444 Squadron is helping with "the medical transfer of passengers involved in the crash of a civilian aircraft that occurred on DND property."

"5 Wing is responding in co-ordination with the RCMP and first responders," she wrote.

The RCMP say the plane's two passengers have been airlifted by a 444 Squadron helicopter and taken to the hospital in town.

