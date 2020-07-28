Central Health apologizes to 240 patients after former employee accesses private records

Central Health is apologizing to 240 patients after a former employee "inappropriately accessed" their health records.

"We take confidentiality and privacy very seriously and sincerely regret this has happened.… Central Health has zero tolerance for any such privacy breach," said said Andrée Robichaud, president and CEO of Central Health, in a media release posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Central Health says it is calling all 240 people who were affected to let them know, and hopes to get through to everyone by the end of the week.

The health authority says that becoming aware of the privacy breach, "it launched an investigation and took steps to prevent further incidents."

What is not clear, however, is how Central Health became aware of the breach, when it happened and what those extra steps are the health authority took to prevent more breaches of patient's privacy.

It is also not clear whether the files were electronic or password protected, or what the former employee did with them.

CBC has asked a Central Health spokesperson these questions but did not immediately receive a response.

The media release also states that "all new employees complete privacy training." However, it's unclear if this particular employee received that, or whether it is training that will now be offered to all employees.

Central Health says it "completes routine and targeted audits of employee access for protection of privacy."

