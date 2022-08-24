Central Health says mammograms were read using deficient work stations for nearly 3 years

Central Health president and CEO Andrée Robichaud says the health authority is reviewing mammogram results dating back to November 2019. (CBC)

Central Health has been using inadequate monitors to determine mammogram results since November 2019, the health authority admitted Wednesday.

Central Health CEO Andrée Robichaud said the health authority learned about a week ago that some of its work stations are not up to technical standards.

"Our sample review suggests the occurrence presents a low risk to patients," Robichaud said during a virtual media availability.

Mark Spurrell, acting chief of staff for Central Health, said three work stations used for viewing mammograms did not meet Health Canada's safety code or the Canadian Association of Radiologists' guidelines.

According to Spurrell, Health Canada and the Canadian Association of Radiologists require mammograms to be viewed on work stations that include two monitors, both of which with a screen resolution of at least five megapixels. Spurrell said Central Health has six work stations that have five-megapixel monitors, but the health authority also has work stations with three-megapixel monitors, which don't meet the standards for viewing and interpreting mammograms.

Robichaud said the health authority has hired an external radiologist, Dr. Nancy Wadden, to review all images read on three megapixel monitors. Robichaud said Wadden has completed a sample review of mammogram results for 329 patients and found two "potential discrepancies or deferring interpretations."

She said an additional 132 patients' diagnostic images had been reviewed by Tuesday evening, and another error was found.

Review of 3,000 tests

The full review will encompass about 3,000 patients who received mammograms between Nov. 1, 2019, and Aug. 19 of this year, said Robichaud.

Scheduled mammograms are still proceeding in Central Health, and Spurrell said those images will be read using the correct viewing stations.

On Monday, Central Health announced it was reviewing mammography results for possible "discrepancies." On Tuesday, Eastern Health, Western Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health all announced preliminary reviews of its own diagnostic imaging.

