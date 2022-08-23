Possible errors in mammography results prompt review at N.L. health authorities

Central Health says it will contact impacted patients by phone and letter. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press/AP)

Central Health has announced it is analyzing mammography results for potentially incorrect diagnoses, and three other health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador have announced their own "preliminary" diagnostic imaging reviews.

Central Health said late Monday it learned of the potential discrepancies because of a "notification" that some viewing workstations didn't meet recommended technical standards.

Central Health did not say when it learned of the possible errors or how many patients are affected.

In nearly identical statements Tuesday afternoon, Eastern Health, Western Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health said they are conducting preliminary reviews within diagnostic imaging because of a "potential issue" identified by Central Health.

Central Health said it will provide more details Wednesday during at update at 1:30 p.m. NT.

The other regional health authorities said they will provide updates early next week.

The health authorities said patients do not need to contact their primary care providers or the health authorities.

Central Health said it has advised the provincial government that it is reviewing mammography results for patients of the regional health authority to identify possible diagnostic discrepancies.

Central Health said scheduled mammograms will proceed and will be "read to technical standards."

'Very concerned'

Central Health says it will notify all patients with mammogram results under review by letter, and contact affected patients by phone and letter. Central Health advised patients not to contact their primary-care provider or the regional health authority about the potential errors.

"Central Health recognizes the importance of quickly sharing information with impacted patients and alleviating the concerns that many may be feeling at this time," said the regional health authority.

Sherry Strowbridge, who lives in Grand Falls-Windsor, is worried her April mammogram result was incorrect, after reading the statement from Central Health. (Submitted by Sherry Strowbridge)

Sherry Strowbridge, who lives in Grand Falls-Windsor, is worried a missed call from Central Health on Monday evening was related to a mammogram she had in April. Strowbridge said she tried to call back, but hadn't been able to get through as of early Tuesday afternoon.

"The anxiety of the unknown is one of the worst," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's On the Go. "I can deal with facts and I can deal with news, but it's the not knowing if it even impacts me."

Strowbridge's mother has metastatic breast cancer, and her sister is a breast cancer survivor. Strowbridge said she's been treated for pre-cancer health issues, and gets screened on an annual basis.

"I always want to be on top of my health issues and I feel like my being proactive is kind of been pulled out from underneath me," she said.

'Where there's smoke, there's fire'

Provincial Health Minister Tom Osborne was not available for an interview about the issue on Tuesday.

Progressive Conservative health critic Paul Dinn said he'd also like to see Osborne respond to the announcement from Central Health.

"There'll be nothing to it hopefully, but again, you know, where there's smoke, there's fire," he said.

From 1997 to 2005, Eastern Health and its precursor gave nearly 400 breast cancer patients incorrect hormone receptor test results. In 2009, a judicial inquiry found that the regional health authority failed patients with shoddy laboratory work and "practically non-existent" quality controls.

Progressive Conservative health critic Paul Dinn said the announcement from Central Health brought the Cameron Inquiry front of mind. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Dinn said the statement from Central Health automatically brought the scandal front of mind.

"That's the only benchmark they have to go by right now, so I'm really hopeful that it's nowhere near that," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador